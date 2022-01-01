Tom yum soup in Charlottesville

Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

