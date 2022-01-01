Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

Tom Yum Noodle Soup 🌶$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, crushed roasted peanuts, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.50
Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
S1 Tom Yum soup (GF) (16oz)$4.50
Straw mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass in lime infused veggie broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

