Tom yum soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup 🌶
|$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, crushed roasted peanuts, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$11.50
Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
|S1 Tom Yum soup (GF) (16oz)
|$4.50
Straw mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass in lime infused veggie broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.