Tortas in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tortas
More about Kitchenette Sandwich Shop
Kitchenette Sandwich Shop
920 9 1/2 Street NE, Charlottesville
|Chicken Mole Torta
|$13.00
*contains NUTS and pork*
Shredded chicken in traditional mole sauce with sesame seeds, avocado, queso fresco and green onions on a sub roll.
More about Luce
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Whole Torta di Formaggio
|$16.00
7" cake, serves four people. Marzipan cheesecake, pistachio white chocolate biscotti crust [vegetarian, contains nuts]
|Torta di Formaggio Slice
|$6.00
Marzipan cheesecake, pistachio white chocolate biscotti crust [vegetarian, contains nuts]