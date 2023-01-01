Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tortas

Consumer pic

 

Kitchenette Sandwich Shop

920 9 1/2 Street NE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Mole Torta$13.00
*contains NUTS and pork*
Shredded chicken in traditional mole sauce with sesame seeds, avocado, queso fresco and green onions on a sub roll.
More about Kitchenette Sandwich Shop
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Torta di Formaggio$16.00
7" cake, serves four people. Marzipan cheesecake, pistachio white chocolate biscotti crust [vegetarian, contains nuts]
Torta di Formaggio Slice$6.00
Marzipan cheesecake, pistachio white chocolate biscotti crust [vegetarian, contains nuts]
More about Luce

