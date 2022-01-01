Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tortellini

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Tortellini, 1 lb$7.95
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Tortellini$10.00
More about Bang! Restaurant

