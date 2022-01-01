Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortellini in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Tortellini
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tortellini
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
Avg 4.6
(168 reviews)
Cheese Tortellini, 1 lb
$7.95
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Kale Tortellini
$10.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
