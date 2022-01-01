Tuna salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville
|TUNA SALAD REGULAR
|$7.99
House Made Tuna Salad
Make it the way you want it. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, and toppings!
|TUNA SALAD Mini
|$5.99
House Made Egg Salad
Make it the way you want it. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, and toppings!
More about Petite MarieBette
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Tuna Salad pint
|$14.00
albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, lemon, mayonnaise