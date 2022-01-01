Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Mane Course Sandwiches

179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville

TUNA SALAD REGULAR$7.99
House Made Tuna Salad
Make it the way you want it. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, and toppings!
TUNA SALAD Mini$5.99
House Made Egg Salad
Make it the way you want it. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, and toppings!
Petite MarieBette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Tuna Salad pint$14.00
albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, lemon, mayonnaise
Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli image

SANDWICHES

Dürty Nelly's Pub - Deli

2200 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
