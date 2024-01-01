Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Crozet Seafood Supply

375 Four Leaf Lane, Charlottesville

Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet.
Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!
More about Crozet Seafood Supply
Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

2500 Austin Drive, Charlottesville

Tuna Sandwich$6.25
House made Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on Sub Roll.
Serve with a side of your choice of Side
More about Brock & Company, Inc. - Emerson

