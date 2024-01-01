Tuna sandwiches in Charlottesville
Crozet Seafood Supply
375 Four Leaf Lane, Charlottesville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Savor our signature Tuna Bun, featuring the freshest (never frozen) yellowfin tuna.Crafted from a cherished recipe originating from our sister store, Bon Air Seafood in Richmond, VA, this delectable delight is served on a braided poppy seed roll, freshly baked daily at Praha Bohemian Bakery in Crozet.
Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!