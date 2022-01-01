Vegetable soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about Botanical Fare
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
|Tomato Veggie Soup
|$6.00
white beans, carrots, celery, onions, tomatoes, kale, garlic, spices
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Veggie Soup
|$5.75
Napa cabbage, carrot, & broccoli, topped w/scallions
More about Ivy Provisions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Chicken, Bacon & Vegetable Soup - Quart
|$9.99
Chicken, kale, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, vegetable stock, lemon juice, fennel, salt, pepper & white wine vinegar
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|S5 Vegetable Soup (GF) (16oz)
|$4.50
Mixed vegetables and cellophane noodles in vegetable broth garnished with cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic.