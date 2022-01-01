Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Veggie Soup$6.00
white beans, carrots, celery, onions, tomatoes, kale, garlic, spices
More about Botanical Fare
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Soup$5.75
Napa cabbage, carrot, & broccoli, topped w/scallions
More about Chimm St
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Bacon & Vegetable Soup - Quart$9.99
Chicken, kale, celery, onion, carrot, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, vegetable stock, lemon juice, fennel, salt, pepper & white wine vinegar
More about Ivy Provisions
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S5 Vegetable Soup (GF) (16oz)$4.50
Mixed vegetables and cellophane noodles in vegetable broth garnished with cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn And Vegetable Soup$5.00
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

