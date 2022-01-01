Veggie rolls in Charlottesville
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Fried Veggie Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)
|$5.00
Due to demands in our product supply chain, we have had to increase the price slightly to be able to get our noodles for fried rolls. We apologize for any inconvenience but things are increasingly harder to get these days.
(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.