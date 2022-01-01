Veggie rolls in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Veggie Rolls (2 pieces) (NO Modifications)$5.00
Due to demands in our product supply chain, we have had to increase the price slightly to be able to get our noodles for fried rolls. We apologize for any inconvenience but things are increasingly harder to get these days.
(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Veggie Rolls (VEGAN) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Veggie Rolls (VEGAN)$5.00
(2 pcs) Cabbage, carrot, celery & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, deep-fried, & served w/ sweet & sour sauce.
