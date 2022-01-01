Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve veggie salad

Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Mixed Veggies$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Veggie Salad
Chilled marinated grilled veggies.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D8 Thai Vegetable Salad$5.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, and bean sprouts, Served with both a peanut sauce and a sweet & sour sauce dressing on the side.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Mixed Veggies$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Veggie Salad
Chilled marinated grilled veggies.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
Petite MarieBette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quiche & Salad TO GO$10.00
Spinach and Feta
More about Petite MarieBette

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Quiche

Coleslaw

Ravioli

Kale Salad

Cheeseburgers

Fudge

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cheesecake

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston