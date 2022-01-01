Veggie salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve veggie salad
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Salad - Mixed Veggies
|$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
|Veggie Salad
Chilled marinated grilled veggies.
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|D8 Thai Vegetable Salad
|$5.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, and bean sprouts, Served with both a peanut sauce and a sweet & sour sauce dressing on the side.
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
