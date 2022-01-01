Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$7.00
fluffy waffle with nooks and crannies, topped with whipped cream
More about Blue Moon Diner
Item pic

 

Milli Coffee Roasters

400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$5.00
Made-to-order Belgian-style waffle using our secret house recipe with cinnamon and pearl sugar.
Special Waffle$6.00
A longtime Milli favorite, this waffle is topped with thin-sliced green apples, brie, and a drizzle of honey.
More about Milli Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken ‘n’ Waffles$22.00
2 Fried Chicken Thighs + Maple Syrup + Hot Sauce
More about Multiverse Kitchens

