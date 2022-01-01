Waffles in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve waffles
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
fluffy waffle with nooks and crannies, topped with whipped cream
Milli Coffee Roasters
400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.00
Made-to-order Belgian-style waffle using our secret house recipe with cinnamon and pearl sugar.
|Special Waffle
|$6.00
A longtime Milli favorite, this waffle is topped with thin-sliced green apples, brie, and a drizzle of honey.