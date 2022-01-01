Charlton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Charlton restaurants
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
Charlton Mass Pike East, Charlton
|Popular items
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
More about Bellies Breakfast Barnyard
Bellies Breakfast Barnyard
109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2, Charlton
|Popular items
|Belly BLT
|$8.95
A double decker belly size sandwich! Fresh lettuce and tomato with six thick pieces of bacon, topped with mayo, between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw.
|Belly Sampler
|$10.75
2 eggs, your choice of 2 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
|Belly burger with cheese
|$12.99
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo with fresh cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Fresh City
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fresh City
Massachusetts Tpk I-90 East, Charlton