Charm Thai

2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100

Popular Items

R2. Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, egg, white onions, and green onion
VEGGIE SPRING ROLL$5.95
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetable served with plum sauce.
Pad Khe Mao$13.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, egg & basil
Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of meat, egg, green onions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanut
C3 Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
Pad See Eew$13.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrots in a sweet brown sauce
E6 Thai Basil$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, chili, garlic, basil & green beans
E10 General charm$13.95
Crispy chicken with broccoli tossed in General Tso’s sauce topped with green onion and sesame seed
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple chunks, curry powder, and green onions topped with cashew nuts and fried garlick
C5 Panang Curry$13.95
Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut
Location

spring TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
