Go
Toast

Charmed Kitchen

Neighborhood café serving coffee, breakfast, lunch, & dinner. We also have a small grocery as well as wine, beer, & cocktails to-go!

123 s chester st • $$

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Baked Friday, Saturday and Sunday in limited numbers. First come first served.
Wings$12.50
jumbo wings served with carrots & celery with your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Beignets$6.00
Omelette$11.50
choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese & home-style potatoes
Cheeseburger$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
Turkey Bacon$13.00
sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta
Charmed Meatball Sub$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
egg plus your choice of meat, cheese, & bread
Bagel$1.50
your choice of bagel, served w/your choice of schmear
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

123 s chester st

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Tavern w/ lots of vegan and vegetarian options, draft, bottle & can beers, wine, cocktails, skeeball... Come By!

La Barrita RestoBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spirits Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ministry of Brewing

No reviews yet

Located in the newly restored St. Michael's Church, the Ministry of Brewing offers high quality beers, craft sodas, and cider in an unmatched taproom.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston