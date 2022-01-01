Go
Toast

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

1019 Government St • $$

Avg 4.4 (652 reviews)

Popular Items

Charred Burger$18.95
8oz of Ground Ribeye Topped with cheddar cheese & Hickory smoked bacon jam
10oz Filet Raw$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
5oz Filet Raw$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
Side of Veggies$3.95
16oz Ribeye Raw$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
Steak Dinner$48.00
FEEDS 4, 5oz Filet, Charred Californian Salad, Peanut Butter Pie.
Side of Fries$4.95
Small Aged Filet (5oz)$32.95
28 day wet aged certified Angus
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes$8.95
Steak Tacos$14.95
Two steak tacos topped with a homemade pickled slaw, arugula, feta cheese, & garlic aioli served with crispy house made fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1019 Government St

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Scratch Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lost Spring Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston