High Banks Tavern

High Banks Tavern is a neighborhood restaurant & bar focusing on great food & beverage, entertainment, atmosphere and outstanding service.

36 Main Street

Popular Items

Cordon Bleu Burger$11.95
Steak burger topped with ham, crumbled bleu and Swiss cheese. Comes wit a side.
Turkey Burger$11.95
Coarse ground and seasoned for a savory taste
Totchos$7.95
Generous helping of Tater Tots topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Black Olives.
Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
Meat Sauce$1.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Loaded Potato Skins$11.95
Potato Skins with your choice of Topping with Cheddar Cheese and Scallions.
Salsa$0.50
Medium Wing Sauce$0.50
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Location

36 Main Street

Mount Morris NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
