Charred Burger + Bar

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here.
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N

PLAIN JANE$7.00
BACON RANCH$10.00
FRENCH DIP BURGER$9.50
CHARRED BURGER$10.00
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$10.50
JALAPENO POPPER$10.00
CLASSIC$9.00
FUNGI$9.50
BBQ$10.00
2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
