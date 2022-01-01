Go
Charred Burger + Bar

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here.
Better Beef = Better Burger.

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$10.50
Wagyu Beef Patty, Bacon, Beer Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Onion Straws, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
JALAPENO POPPER$10.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Cream Cheese, Charred Jalapenos, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
FRENCH FRIES
CAROLINA BBQ$10.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Carolina Style BBQ, Coleslaw, Onion Straws, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
CLASSIC$9.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
CHEESEBURGER$5.50
CHARRED BURGER$10.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Balsamic Tomato Jam, Charred Cotija Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
EXTRA SAUCE
PLAIN JANE$7.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
BREAKFAST$11.00
Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Fries, Fried Egg, Honey Mustard, on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
