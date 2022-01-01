Go
Chase Creek Smoke House

Stop in for real Tennessee Pit BBQ & lots of other choices. Daily specials. Located along the Pere Marquette Rails-to-Trails in the heart of Chase, one block south of US-10.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

7143 S Depot St • $$

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Quesadilla w/Gouda$18.00
A 12" grilled flour tortilla stuffed with our tender smoked brisket, grilled onions, smoked Gouda cheese, and our homemade Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$13.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Mexican cheese stuffed into grilled quesadilla
shells. Served with homemade BBQ sauce on the side
Burger$11.00
Fresh, never frozen USDA Angus burger fire-grilled your way and topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle. Served on a grilled regular or pretzel bun (pictured as single patty on regular bun)
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
BBQ Brisket Mac N Cheese$18.00
Our creamy homemade Mac N Cheese topped with tender hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, & drizzled with Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with garlic toast
Ribs$20.00
2-1/4 pounds of mouth-watering ribs,
dipped in our secret BBQ sauce served
with our homemade BBQ smoked baked
beans, our famous coleslaw, and a corn
bread muffin that’s out of this world
Smokehouse Bucket$17.00
Sugar smoked pork loin BBQ Ribs, a
tender BBQ chicken leg quarter, French
fries, crispy celery stick, and a mini deep
fried corn on the cob, all served up in a
bucket. Delicious!
Burrito$14.00
It’s big … REALLY BIG!!!
Our tortilla shells are so big they have to be special ordered and are hand-rolled with seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Surrounded by freshly made tortilla chips, smothered in our homemade red sauce, layered with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes (pictured as a half burrito)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Crispy chicken, smoked bacon, melting cheese, and ranch dressing loaded into grilled quesadilla shells. Served with ranch dressing on the side
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese$15.00
Creamy home style Mac-N-Cheese like grandma used to make with a heaping portion of our famous BBQ pulled pork. Try it! You’ll LOVE it! Served with garlic Texas toast
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7143 S Depot St

Chase MI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

