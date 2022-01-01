Go
Chaser's Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

2131 w franklin st • $$

Avg 4.1 (789 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
A classic sandwich, your choice of shaved chicken or steak loaded with grilled green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and melted cheese. Your choice of side.
Stromboli$9.99
Our top selling sandwich. Stuffed full of sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, green peppers, onions and Italian seasonings served on a toasted hoagie bun. Your choice of a side.
Ranch$0.99
Chaser’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger made with an all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle piled onto a toasted bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
A chicken and cheese stuffed quesadilla made with or without onions and peppers, served with your choice of side.
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.49
10 traditional wings or 12 boneless wings tossed in your choice of Chaser’s sauce: buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ or sweet chili
Hot Ham and Cheese$9.99
A toasted hoagie bun piled high with shredded ham and melty mozzarella cheese. Your choice of side.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
The Popeye Salad$9.99
Our top selling salad! The Popeye is made with a mix of lettuce and spinach, piled high with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, and red onion. We recommend our warm bacon dressing with this salad, but choose any you’d like!
Cheese Logs$7.99
Five enormous, hand battered and deep fried mozzarella cheese logs with your choice of dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering

Location

2131 w franklin st

Evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
