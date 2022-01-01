Go
Chase's Diner

Serving up made-from-scratch American Diner classics in Chandler, Arizona for over 20 years.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2040 N Alma School Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (839 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2040 N Alma School Rd

Chandler AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
