Chasing Sage

A neighborhood restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina

267 Rutledge Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tonkatsu Ramen$14.00
housemade noodles, pork broth, soft egg, pork belly, shiitake mushroom
Tozai "Night Swim" Sake$8.00
Refreshing notes of banana, baked pear and caramelized pineapple with hints of orange and mint
Locally Farmed Tempura Vegetables$9.00
fingerling sweet potato, broccoli, eggplant, hakurei turnip, tentsuyu dipping sauce
Karaage Fried Chicken$10.00
ginger sake marinade, spicy scallion mayonnaise (gluten free)
Chewy Mochi Doughnut$3.50
gluten free
Bibimbap$16.00
rice, kimchi, vegetables, sunnyside up egg, choice of: short rib, pork belly, duck (+3) or vegetarian
Sunomono Salad$6.00
cucumber, avocado, sesame, togarashi pepper, rice vinegar
Pad See Ew Shrimp Noodle$19.00
Red curry, coconut, shiitake mushroom, galangal root (gluten free)
Black Sesame$2.50
Vegetable Ramen$12.00
housemade noodles, miso mushroom broth, bok choi, soft egg, sesame, king oyster mushrooms and eggplant
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Location

267 Rutledge Ave

Charleston SC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

