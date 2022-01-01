Go
Chatham Filling Station

Eat nice things everyday

FRENCH FRIES

75 Old Harbor Rd • $

Avg 4 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

Filling Station Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon jam & cheddar on a homemade biscuit
To Go large coffee$3.00
16 ounce Red Barn Coffee
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Fried egg, cheese, bacon or sausage on an English muffin
Short Stack$9.00
2 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Iced Coffee$4.00
Station French Toast$12.00
Thick sliced cinnamon bread with a touch of vanilla
2 eggs any style$9.50
2 eggs any style, choice of grits, black beans or home fries, served with a popover
Full Stack Pancakes$12.00
Full stack (3) of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Ranchero wrap$11.00
White wrap, scrambled eggs, Rik's ranchero sauce, black beans, avocado, feta & pico
Loaded Home Fries$9.00
Our home fries topped with melted cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

75 Old Harbor Rd

Chatham MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

