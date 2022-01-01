Chatham restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chatham restaurants

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum image

 

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum

637 Main Street, Chatham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Great White$14.00
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
Hammerhead$17.00
Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle. (FIN FACT: The perfect pie to enjoy with an Italian red wine. Try with the Dievole Chianti, one of our new favorites!)
More about Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
Pates Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest Salad$18.00
Little Leaf Farm Greens/Pomegrante/Almonds/Butternut Squash/Feta/Apple/Dried Cranberries/Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
Korean Fried Broccoli$12.00
Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch
Crab Cake$18.00
Lump Crab, Mango-Peach Salad, Kimchi Aioli, Daikon Radish
More about Pates Restaurant
The Bagel Shop - Chatham image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

The Bagel Shop - Chatham

400 Main St, Chatham

Avg 3.9 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
The Regular + Protein$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
The Favorite$9.99
Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese
More about The Bagel Shop - Chatham
Chatham Pier Fish Market image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Chatham Pier Fish Market

45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham

Avg 4.5 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw
Lobster Roll$35.00
Fresh Steamed Lobster Meat with a touch Mayo Served Fries + Slaw
Haddock on Brioche Bun$16.00
Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch, Lettuce, Tomatoes Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
The West Chatham Grill image

 

The West Chatham Grill

1615 Main St, Chatham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$10.99
Fresh grilled lean steak with melted American cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown served on a fresh grilled bun.
Cheeseburger$8.99
Fresh never frozen Charbroiled Angus beef pattie with melted American cheese served on a fresh grilled bun.
More about The West Chatham Grill
Mom & Pops Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
chicken tenders$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
buttermilk fried chicken sandwich$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
burger$7.25
lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
Corner Store Chatham image

 

Corner Store Chatham

1403 OLD QUEEN ANNE ROAD, Chatham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
Build-Your-Own Burrito or Bowl$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
Build-Your-Own Burrito$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*
More about Corner Store Chatham
Chatham Filling Station image

FRENCH FRIES

Chatham Filling Station

75 Old Harbor Rd, Chatham

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
To Go large coffee$3.00
16 ounce Red Barn Coffee
Filling Station Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon jam & cheddar on a homemade biscuit
Ranchero wrap$10.00
White wrap, scrambled eggs, Rik's ranchero sauce, black beans, avocado, feta & pico
More about Chatham Filling Station
Red Nun Chatham image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork SW$11.95
Braised Pork Shoulder, BBQ Sauce,Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
BYO Burger$11.95
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like
More about Red Nun Chatham

