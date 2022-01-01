Chatham restaurants you'll love
Chatham's top cuisines
Must-try Chatham restaurants
More about Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
637 Main Street, Chatham
|Popular items
|The Great White
|$14.00
Our signature! Olive oil, garlic, ricotta, buffalo mozzarella & basil. We highly recommend ordering it shark-style with a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil! (FIN FACT: Pairs excellently with the rich texture of J Pinot Gris. It's our signature pizza and our favorite wine - a majestic combo!)
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onion, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
|Hammerhead
|$17.00
Red pizza sauce with thin-sliced prosciutto, onion & feta, topped with arugula & a balsamic reduction drizzle. (FIN FACT: The perfect pie to enjoy with an Italian red wine. Try with the Dievole Chianti, one of our new favorites!)
More about Pates Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Harvest Salad
|$18.00
Little Leaf Farm Greens/Pomegrante/Almonds/Butternut Squash/Feta/Apple/Dried Cranberries/Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
|Korean Fried Broccoli
|$12.00
Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
Lump Crab, Mango-Peach Salad, Kimchi Aioli, Daikon Radish
More about The Bagel Shop - Chatham
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
The Bagel Shop - Chatham
400 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
|The Favorite
|$9.99
Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Chatham Pier Fish Market
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw
|Lobster Roll
|$35.00
Fresh Steamed Lobster Meat with a touch Mayo Served Fries + Slaw
|Haddock on Brioche Bun
|$16.00
Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch, Lettuce, Tomatoes Tartar Sauce, Served with Fries
More about The West Chatham Grill
The West Chatham Grill
1615 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$10.99
Fresh grilled lean steak with melted American cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown served on a fresh grilled bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Fresh never frozen Charbroiled Angus beef pattie with melted American cheese served on a fresh grilled bun.
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|Popular items
|chicken tenders
|$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
|buttermilk fried chicken sandwich
|$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
|burger
|$7.25
lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Corner Store Chatham
Corner Store Chatham
1403 OLD QUEEN ANNE ROAD, Chatham
|Popular items
|Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito
|$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
|Build-Your-Own Burrito or Bowl
|$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
|Build-Your-Own Burrito
|$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*
More about Chatham Filling Station
FRENCH FRIES
Chatham Filling Station
75 Old Harbor Rd, Chatham
|Popular items
|To Go large coffee
|$3.00
16 ounce Red Barn Coffee
|Filling Station Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon jam & cheddar on a homemade biscuit
|Ranchero wrap
|$10.00
White wrap, scrambled eggs, Rik's ranchero sauce, black beans, avocado, feta & pico
More about Red Nun Chatham
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Nun Chatham
746 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork SW
|$11.95
Braised Pork Shoulder, BBQ Sauce,Cheddar Jack Cheese
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|BYO Burger
|$11.95
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like