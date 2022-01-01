Chatham American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
Popular items
Roasted Swordfish
$36.00
Jasmine Rice, Bacon, Onion, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Leeks, White Truffle Ponzu Butter
Korean Fried Broccoli
$12.00
Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch
Crab Cake
$18.00
Lump Crab, Mango-Peach Salad, Kimchi Aioli, Daikon Radish
FRENCH FRIES
Chatham Filling Station
75 Old Harbor Rd, Chatham
Popular items
To Go large coffee
$3.00
16 ounce Red Barn Coffee
Filling Station Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon jam & cheddar on a homemade biscuit
Ranchero wrap
$10.00
White wrap, scrambled eggs, Rik's ranchero sauce, black beans, avocado, feta & pico
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Nun Chatham
746 Main St, Chatham
Popular items
Chicken Fingers
$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
$9.99
fried with a side of sesame sriracha aioli
BYO Burger
$7.00
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like