Chatham bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Chatham
More about Pates Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Roasted Swordfish
|$36.00
Jasmine Rice, Bacon, Onion, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Leeks, White Truffle Ponzu Butter
|Korean Fried Broccoli
|$12.00
Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
Lump Crab, Mango-Peach Salad, Kimchi Aioli, Daikon Radish
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|Popular items
|chicken tenders
|$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
|buttermilk fried chicken sandwich
|$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
|burger
|$7.25
lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Red Nun Chatham
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Nun Chatham
746 Main St, Chatham
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.99
fried with a side of sesame sriracha aioli
|BYO Burger
|$7.00
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like