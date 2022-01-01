Chatham bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Chatham

Pates Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Swordfish$36.00
Jasmine Rice, Bacon, Onion, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Leeks, White Truffle Ponzu Butter
Korean Fried Broccoli$12.00
Chili Paste, Scallions, Basil Ranch
Crab Cake$18.00
Lump Crab, Mango-Peach Salad, Kimchi Aioli, Daikon Radish
More about Pates Restaurant
Mom & Pops Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
chicken tenders$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
buttermilk fried chicken sandwich$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
burger$7.25
lettuce, onion, pickles, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
Red Nun Chatham image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.99
fried with a side of sesame sriracha aioli
BYO Burger$7.00
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like
More about Red Nun Chatham

