Carrot cake in Chatham

Chatham restaurants
Toast

Chatham restaurants that serve carrot cake

Main pic

 

The Chatham Cut - 1200 Main St

1200 Main St, Chatham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about The Chatham Cut - 1200 Main St
Main pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Parfait$12.00
Roasted Pineapple, Toasted Coconut,
Fresh Whipped Cream (NUTS)
More about Pates Restaurant

