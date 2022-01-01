Chicken salad in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Corner Store Chatham
Corner Store Chatham
1403 OLD QUEEN ANNE ROAD, Chatham
|Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad
|$13.59
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon on romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons + a wedge of lemon with our homemade Caesar Dressing
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.61
Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, rice, Asian slaw, celery, cucumber, scallions, toasted black + white sesame seeds with our homemade and delicious Asian-Sesame Dressing