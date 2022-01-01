Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chatham

Chatham restaurants
Chatham restaurants that serve chicken salad

Corner Store Chatham image

 

Corner Store Chatham

1403 OLD QUEEN ANNE ROAD, Chatham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad$13.59
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon on romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons + a wedge of lemon with our homemade Caesar Dressing
Sesame Chicken Salad$12.61
Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, rice, Asian slaw, celery, cucumber, scallions, toasted black + white sesame seeds with our homemade and delicious Asian-Sesame Dressing
More about Corner Store Chatham
Red Nun Chatham image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
House salad topped with a fried chicken breast tossed in our Buffalo sauce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, red onion and served with blue cheese dressing
More about Red Nun Chatham

