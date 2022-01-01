Chicken tenders in Chatham

Go
Chatham restaurants
Toast

Chatham restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The West Chatham Grill image

 

The West Chatham Grill

1615 Main St, Chatham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about The West Chatham Grill
chicken tenders image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken tenders$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
Red Nun Chatham image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers$9.95
Chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side blue cheese and fries
More about Red Nun Chatham

Browse other tasty dishes in Chatham

Wedge Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Chatham to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston