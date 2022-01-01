Chicken tenders in Chatham
The West Chatham Grill
1615 Main St, Chatham
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|chicken tenders
|$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with your choice of dipping sauces
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Nun Chatham
746 Main St, Chatham
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side blue cheese and fries