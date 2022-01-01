Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Chatham

Chatham restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum

637 Main Street, Chatham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil
More about Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
Main pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Banana Cream Pie in a Jar for 2$12.00
Fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, caramel
More about Pates Restaurant
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
frito pie$10.95
fritos original corn chips, topped with our award-winning smoked pork chili, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños and scallion
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
Corner Store Chatham image

 

Corner Store Chatham

1403 OLD QUEEN ANNE ROAD, Chatham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie Pie
Whoopie Pie Mini
More about Corner Store Chatham

