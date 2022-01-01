Pies in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve pies
Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum
637 Main Street, Chatham
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
Rich peanut butter ice cream with a graham cracker ribbon & chunks of peanut butter cups *contains nuts or nut oil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|Coconut Banana Cream Pie in a Jar for 2
|$12.00
Fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, caramel
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|frito pie
|$10.95
fritos original corn chips, topped with our award-winning smoked pork chili, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños and scallion