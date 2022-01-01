Scallops in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve scallops
More about Pates Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|Roasted New Bedford Scallops
|$42.00
Pork Belly, Fava Bean Succotash, Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Tangerine Sauce
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Chatham Pier Fish Market
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham
|Seared scallop salad
|$26.00
|Scallops & Bacon Roll
|$18.00
Fried Local Day Boat Scallops With Bacon & Lettuce
|Seared scallops special
|$26.00
Seared u10 scallops with fingerling potato
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|fried scallop platter
|$28.00
crispy fried local day boat scallops. served with our house tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon and naked fries
|scallop roll
|$18.00
crispy fried local day boat scallops, served with our house tartar sauce and butter lettuce on a toasted brioche roll