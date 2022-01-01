Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Chatham

Go
Chatham restaurants
Toast

Chatham restaurants that serve scallops

Main pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted New Bedford Scallops$42.00
Pork Belly, Fava Bean Succotash, Mashed Potatoes, Caramelized Tangerine Sauce
More about Pates Restaurant
Chatham Pier Fish Market image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Chatham Pier Fish Market

45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham

Avg 4.5 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Seared scallop salad$26.00
Scallops & Bacon Roll$18.00
Fried Local Day Boat Scallops With Bacon & Lettuce
Seared scallops special$26.00
Seared u10 scallops with fingerling potato
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
fried scallop platter$28.00
crispy fried local day boat scallops. served with our house tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon and naked fries
scallop roll$18.00
crispy fried local day boat scallops, served with our house tartar sauce and butter lettuce on a toasted brioche roll
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
Red Nun Chatham image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops$24.95
lightly fried scallops served w/ FF/slaw lemon
More about Red Nun Chatham

Browse other tasty dishes in Chatham

Coleslaw

Clams

Cake

Clam Chowder

Wedge Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Chatham to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston