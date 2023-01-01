Go
A map showing the location of Chatham Meat Co. - 114 W Raleigh StView gallery

Chatham Meat Co. - 114 W Raleigh St

Open today 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

114 W Raleigh St

Siler City, NC 27344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Location

114 W Raleigh St, Siler City NC 27344

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beans Fire Grill
orange starNo Reviews
919 N 2nd Ave Siler City, NC 27344
View restaurantnext
The Broken Spit
orange starNo Reviews
2734 Old US 421 N Siler City, NC 27344
View restaurantnext
Shortstops - Ramseur
orange starNo Reviews
6727 JORDAN RD RAMSEUR, NC 27316
View restaurantnext
The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
orange star4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
The Sycamore - Pittsboro - 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500 Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Metal Brixx Cafe - 213 Lorax Ln
orange starNo Reviews
213 Lorax Ln Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Siler City

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chatham Meat Co. - 114 W Raleigh St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston