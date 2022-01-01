Go
Toast

Chatime - Dinkytown

Come in and enjoy!

321 14th Ave SE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

321 14th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cruncheese Korean Hot Dog

No reviews yet

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog is the first korean style hot dog in Minnesota.
Come in and enjoy!

Pho Mai

No reviews yet

Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!

Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Campus Bar and Grill featuring cheap drinks and killer food specials.

Day Block Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm.
You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793.
Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support!
Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston