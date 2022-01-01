Chatsworth restaurants you'll love

Go
Chatsworth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Chatsworth

Chatsworth's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Chatsworth restaurants

Fire Wings Chatsworth image

 

Fire Wings Chatsworth

9171 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings Chatsworth
Fina Estampa Peruvian Restaurant image

 

Fina Estampa Peruvian Restaurant

9243 Winnetka Ave B, Northridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz chaufa
Fried rice with your choise of meat
Yuca a la Huancaina$10.99
Deep fried yucca covered served with tratidional cheese sauce
Tallarines Verdes$16.99
Spinach basil pesto spaghetti topped w/a thinly breaded steak
More about Fina Estampa Peruvian Restaurant
Ora Grill image

 

Ora Grill

21534 Devonshire ST.,#B, chatsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#9 Chicken Bowl$8.99
Fountain Drink$2.19
More about Ora Grill
Banner pic

 

Games N Grounds

21725 Devonshire St, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Games N Grounds
Consumer pic

 

Awkward Coffee

21534 Devonshire St, Chatsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Awkward Coffee
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chatsworth to explore

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More near Chatsworth to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Newhall

No reviews yet

Van Nuys

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston