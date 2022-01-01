Go
Chattahoochee Grill

A restaurant for the neighborhood! Located right on the 18th Hole of the Chattahoochee Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Mac Burger w/ Fries$13.00
Smash Burger, Mac'n Cheese Ball, Bacon, & Hooch Sauce on Kings Hawaiian Bun
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
Chopped Iceberg, Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Almonds, Wonton Strips, Rice Sticks, Sweet Asian Dressing
10 piece$14.00
Kids Hamburger W/ Chips$7.00
The Philly Mickelson w/ Fries$13.00
Philly Style Steak, Caramelized Onions, & American Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Tommy Valentine w/ Chips$9.00
Tommy Aaron w/ Chips$9.00
Turkey, Brie, Apple, & Maple Spread
Sonny Sykes Burger w/ Fries$12.00
Smash Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, & Hooch Sauce on Kings Hawaiian Bun
Pimento Burger w/ Fries$14.00
Smash Burger, Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on Kings Hawaiian Bun
Location

301 Tommy Aaron Drive

Gainesville GA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

