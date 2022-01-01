Chattanooga Brewing Co.
A taproom and brewery located on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga's historic Southside, CBC serves up craft beer and quality food.
1804 Chestnut St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1804 Chestnut St
chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
