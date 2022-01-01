Chattanooga restaurants you'll love
Chattanooga's top cuisines
Must-try Chattanooga restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Bros
501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga
|Cinnaboiz
|$6.00
These irresistible bite-sized doughnut pieces are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with icing.
|12 Fried Ravioli
|$8.00
Delicious crispy pockets of gooey cheesy goodness. Served with marinara.
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Food Works
205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|FW BURGER
|$12.00
Served w/Fries
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$13.00
|HORSERADISH SALMON
|$18.25
Spice Trail
4501 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga
|Cucumber Beet Raita
|$4.00
Cooling mint-yogurt based salad mixed with beets and cucumber and made zesty by the addition of black salt and roasted cumin powder. 8oz container. V/GF
|Garlic Naan
|$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread with garlic. V
|Plain Naan
|$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread. V
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|Bottle - 20-oz
|$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
|Large Pepperoni Party
|$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
|Ranch
|$0.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Slick 7oz
|$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
|Veggie
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|West African Red-Red
|$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
|Pepperoni
|$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
|NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy
|$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Spicy Chicken Biscuit
|$7.00
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
|Grits
|$4.00
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
PIZZA
FIAMMA pizza company
405 N Market St, Chattanooga
|14'' Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
|Cheese Bread
|$9.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
|14'' Polpetta
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, ricotta, meatballs, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Lg Banana Pudding
|$7.00
|Stuffed Potato
|$10.50
|Jumbo BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
Peet's Coffee Drive Thru
802 PINE STREET, Chattanooga
|Coffee Of the Day
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Pizza Bros
1817 broad street, Chattanooga
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
|Vegeta
|$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga
|12" Pizza
|$13.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
|Mini Calzone
|$5.50
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
|Slice
|$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
Easy Bistro & Bar
801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|TAGLIATELLE
|$31.00
Black Winter Truffles, Parmigiano Reggiano, Beurre Fondue.
|SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
|$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
|GRAMIGNA
|$21.00
MSM Andouille Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino.
Los 3 Amigos
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|Beef Chimichanga
|$10.49
|#16 Combination Dinner
|$8.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Pork Sandwich
|$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
|Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
|$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
|Side of Fries
|$4.00
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga
|Chicken Mountain Bowl
|$9.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
|Chicken Enchiladito
|$10.45
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
|Ground Beef Mojo
|$9.99
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Half Nachos
|$8.50
|Late Night Noods
|$12.00
|Lettuce Wraps
|$10.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
House-made, gluten-free meatballs made of quinoa, mushrooms, and walnuts. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with marinara and cashew cheese
|Jackfruit Nachos (GF)
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion
|Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)
1386 Market St, Chattanooga
|Homestyle Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Norman's Impossible Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Burger
|$14.00
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Soup of the day - Cup
|$3.50
Topped with crispy mushrooms and freshly cracked pepper (Vegan and Gluten free)
|Sea Salt plain- Miss Vickie’s
|$1.49
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.25
Rain Thai bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Fresh Basil Rolls
|$9.00
Shrimp, pork, or vegetables in a clear rice wrap served with a chili plum sauce
|Rain's Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$13.00
Hand rolled and cut noodles and chicken in
a light broth with cilantro and scallions
|Rain's Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)
|$12.00
Our most hearty soup! Rice noodles with
beef, meatballs, cilantro and scallions in a
savory broth
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hennen's
193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|House Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber and Herb Croutons with Applewood Smoked Bacon
|Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Dates, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Strawberries, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Crispy Zucchini Chips
|$8.00
Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce
|Vegetable Lemon Pasta
|$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil and topped parmesan
|Greek Lemon Chicken
|$16.00
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
FRENCH FRIES
Mexiville Northshore
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Mexiville Tacos (3)
|$11.99
Steak, avocado, & grilled onion on corn tortillas (GF)
|Special Zacatecas
|$11.99
"Little of Everything" (seven items). Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & refried beans.
|Guaca Mix
|$7.00
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime, & salt
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|16" Red Pie
|$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
|16" Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|The Old Standby
|$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
|Philly
|$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss
|$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|Club
|$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|Italian
|$6.49
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese
|Sandwich Half, Wrap, Pita
|$5.49
Create your 1/2 sandwich, wrap, or pita. Included is 1 meat, and 1 cheese. Extra Meats and Cheeses are an additional cost.