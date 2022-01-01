Chattanooga restaurants you'll love

Chattanooga restaurants
Toast
  • Chattanooga

Chattanooga's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Chattanooga restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Bros

501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnaboiz$6.00
These irresistible bite-sized doughnut pieces are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with icing.
12 Fried Ravioli$8.00
Delicious crispy pockets of gooey cheesy goodness. Served with marinara.
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
Food Works image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Food Works

205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 3.8 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FW BURGER$12.00
Served w/Fries
CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
HORSERADISH SALMON$18.25
Spice Trail image

 

Spice Trail

4501 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Beet Raita$4.00
Cooling mint-yogurt based salad mixed with beets and cucumber and made zesty by the addition of black salt and roasted cumin powder. 8oz container. V/GF
Garlic Naan$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread with garlic. V
Plain Naan$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread. V
Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bottle - 20-oz$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
Large Pepperoni Party$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
Ranch$0.75
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
Veggie$9.00
Crispy Chicken$9.00
Proof Bar & Incubator image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
West African Red-Red$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
Pepperoni$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$7.00
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Grits$4.00
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey image

 

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
FIAMMA pizza company image

PIZZA

FIAMMA pizza company

405 N Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14'' Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
Cheese Bread$9.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
14'' Polpetta$19.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, ricotta, meatballs, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Banana Pudding$7.00
Stuffed Potato$10.50
Jumbo BBQ Sandwich$8.00
Peet's Coffee Drive Thru image

 

Peet's Coffee Drive Thru

802 PINE STREET, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee Of the Day
Iced Vanilla Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit$3.25
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Pizza Bros image

 

Pizza Bros

1817 broad street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
Vegeta$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Pizza$13.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Mini Calzone$5.50
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
Slice$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
Easy Bistro & Bar image

 

Easy Bistro & Bar

801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TAGLIATELLE$31.00
Black Winter Truffles, Parmigiano Reggiano, Beurre Fondue.
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
GRAMIGNA$21.00
MSM Andouille Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino.
Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Chimichanga$10.49
#16 Combination Dinner$8.99
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Burnt Ends Platter$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Greek Plate Gyro image

 

Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Plate$11.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.00
Side of Fries$4.00
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo image

 

Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Mountain Bowl$9.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Chicken Enchiladito$10.45
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Ground Beef Mojo$9.99
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Nachos$8.50
Late Night Noods$12.00
Lettuce Wraps$10.50
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sub$10.00
House-made, gluten-free meatballs made of quinoa, mushrooms, and walnuts. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with marinara and cashew cheese
Jackfruit Nachos (GF)$12.00
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW) image

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homestyle Meatloaf$20.00
Norman's Impossible Burger$16.00
Chicken Burger$14.00
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup of the day - Cup$3.50
Topped with crispy mushrooms and freshly cracked pepper (Vegan and Gluten free)
Sea Salt plain- Miss Vickie’s$1.49
Pepperoni Pizza$8.25
Rain Thai bistro image

 

Rain Thai bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Basil Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, pork, or vegetables in a clear rice wrap served with a chili plum sauce
Rain's Chicken Noodle Bowl$13.00
Hand rolled and cut noodles and chicken in
a light broth with cilantro and scallions
Rain's Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)$12.00
Our most hearty soup! Rice noodles with
beef, meatballs, cilantro and scallions in a
savory broth
Hennen's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hennen's

193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (3857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber and Herb Croutons with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Spinach Salad$7.00
Dates, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Strawberries, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Zucchini Chips$8.00
Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce
Vegetable Lemon Pasta$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil and topped parmesan
Greek Lemon Chicken$16.00
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexiville Tacos (3)$11.99
Steak, avocado, & grilled onion on corn tortillas (GF)
Special Zacatecas$11.99
"Little of Everything" (seven items). Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & refried beans.
Guaca Mix$7.00
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime, & salt
Southside Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Red Pie$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
16" Margherita$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Old Standby$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
Philly$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club$5.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Italian$6.49
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese
Sandwich Half, Wrap, Pita$5.49
Create your 1/2 sandwich, wrap, or pita. Included is 1 meat, and 1 cheese. Extra Meats and Cheeses are an additional cost.
