Chattanooga American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Chattanooga

Food Works image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Food Works

205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 3.8 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FW BURGER$12.00
Served w/Fries
CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
HORSERADISH SALMON$18.25
More about Food Works
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
Veggie$9.00
Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Slick's
Proof Bar & Incubator image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
West African Red-Red$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
Pepperoni$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$7.00
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Grits$4.00
More about The Daily Ration
Easy Bistro & Bar image

 

Easy Bistro & Bar

801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TAGLIATELLE$31.00
Black Winter Truffles, Parmigiano Reggiano, Beurre Fondue.
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
GRAMIGNA$21.00
MSM Andouille Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino.
More about Easy Bistro & Bar
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.00
Nutty Noods$11.00
Full Nachos$14.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW) image

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homestyle Meatloaf$20.00
Norman's Impossible Burger$16.00
Chicken Burger$14.00
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Zucchini Chips$8.00
Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce
Vegetable Lemon Pasta$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil and topped parmesan
Greek Lemon Chicken$16.00
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
More about Acropolis
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Old Standby$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
Philly$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
More about Pickle Barrel
Main Street Meats image

HAMBURGERS

Main Street Meats

217 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Local Beef Burger*$13.00
House Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Bacon, Bun
Broccoli$7.50
Garlic, Aleppo, Parmesan
Crispy Brussels**$7.50
Peanut Butter, Spiced Honey
More about Main Street Meats
Melodee's Diner image

 

Melodee's Diner

3904 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Sass Burger$9.95
More about Melodee's Diner
Hour Place Restaurant image

 

Hour Place Restaurant

201 Hilldale Dr, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hour Place Restaurant
1885 Grill St. Elmo image

 

1885 Grill St. Elmo

3914 St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 1885 Grill St. Elmo
Chattanooga Brewing Co. image

 

Chattanooga Brewing Co.

1804 Chestnut St, chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chattanooga Brewing Co.

