Chattanooga American restaurants you'll love

More about Food Works
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Food Works
205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|FW BURGER
|$12.00
Served w/Fries
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$13.00
|HORSERADISH SALMON
|$18.25
More about Slick's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Slick 7oz
|$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
|Veggie
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|West African Red-Red
|$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
|Pepperoni
|$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
|NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy
|$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
More about The Daily Ration
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Biscuit
|$7.00
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
|Grits
|$4.00
More about Easy Bistro & Bar
Easy Bistro & Bar
801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|TAGLIATELLE
|$31.00
Black Winter Truffles, Parmigiano Reggiano, Beurre Fondue.
|SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
|$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
|GRAMIGNA
|$21.00
MSM Andouille Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino.
More about The Bitter Alibi
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Nutty Noods
|$11.00
|Full Nachos
|$14.00
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW)
1386 Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Homestyle Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Norman's Impossible Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Burger
|$14.00
More about Acropolis
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Crispy Zucchini Chips
|$8.00
Served with Greek ranch dipping sauce
|Vegetable Lemon Pasta
|$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil and topped parmesan
|Greek Lemon Chicken
|$16.00
Sautéed boneless chicken breast crusted with panko bread crumbs in lemon caper sauce with artichoke hearts, feta, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes served over Greek pasta
More about Pickle Barrel
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|The Old Standby
|$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
|Philly
|$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss
|$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
More about Main Street Meats
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Meats
217 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Local Beef Burger*
|$13.00
House Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Bacon, Bun
|Broccoli
|$7.50
Garlic, Aleppo, Parmesan
|Crispy Brussels**
|$7.50
Peanut Butter, Spiced Honey
More about Melodee's Diner
Melodee's Diner
3904 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge
|Popular items
|Southern Sass Burger
|$9.95