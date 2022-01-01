Chattanooga bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Chattanooga

Proof Bar & Incubator image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
West African Red-Red$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
Pepperoni$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$7.00
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Grits$4.00
More about The Daily Ration
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Pizza Bros image

 

Pizza Bros

1817 broad street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
Vegeta$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
More about Pizza Bros
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Burnt Ends Platter$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
More about Edley's BBQ
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.00
Nutty Noods$11.00
Full Nachos$14.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup of the day - Cup$3.50
Topped with crispy mushrooms and freshly cracked pepper (Vegan and Gluten free)
Sea Salt plain- Miss Vickie’s$1.49
Pepperoni Pizza$8.25
More about Alimentari Cafe
Hennen's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hennen's

193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (3857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber and Herb Croutons with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Spinach Salad$7.00
Dates, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Strawberries, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
More about Hennen's
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Old Standby$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
Philly$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
More about Pickle Barrel
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
Chipotle Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Cavern Café image

 

Cavern Café

1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Cheese Pizza$8.00
Add toppings in next step
Nathans Hotdog$4.58
Lay's Plain$1.37
More about Cavern Café
Pax Breu Ruim image

 

Pax Breu Ruim

516 E Main St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TACO MEAL, 4 Person$45.00
4 KBBQ Chicken Tacos & 4 Chorizo Potato Tacos; 4 Sides Mexican Street Corn; 4 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
TACO MEAL, 2 Person$25.00
2 KBBQ Chicken Tacos and 2 Chorizo Potato Tacos;
2 Sides Mexican Street Corn;
2 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
FRIED RICE MEAL, 1 Person$10.50
Kimchi Fried Rice with Chicken, Scallions, and Radish.
Served with Soy Pickled Onions and Gochujang Creme.
Vegan option available.
More about Pax Breu Ruim

Cleveland

