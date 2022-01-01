Chattanooga bars & lounges you'll love
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|West African Red-Red
|$15.00
Ghanaian Stewed Black-Eyed Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
|Pepperoni
|$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
|NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Boy
|$13.00
New Orleans Style Hot Sausage Patties, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Spicy Chicken Biscuit
|$7.00
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
|Grits
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Pizza Bros
1817 broad street, Chattanooga
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
|Vegeta
|$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Pork Sandwich
|$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
|Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
|$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Nutty Noods
|$11.00
|Full Nachos
|$14.00
Alimentari Cafe
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Soup of the day - Cup
|$3.50
Topped with crispy mushrooms and freshly cracked pepper (Vegan and Gluten free)
|Sea Salt plain- Miss Vickie’s
|$1.49
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.25
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hennen's
193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|House Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber and Herb Croutons with Applewood Smoked Bacon
|Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Dates, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Strawberries, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|The Old Standby
|$11.00
Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.
|Philly
|$12.00
Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss
|$12.00
You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
|Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
|Chipotle Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cavern Café
1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga
|Personal Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Add toppings in next step
|Nathans Hotdog
|$4.58
|Lay's Plain
|$1.37
Pax Breu Ruim
516 E Main St, Chattanooga
|TACO MEAL, 4 Person
|$45.00
4 KBBQ Chicken Tacos & 4 Chorizo Potato Tacos; 4 Sides Mexican Street Corn; 4 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
|TACO MEAL, 2 Person
|$25.00
2 KBBQ Chicken Tacos and 2 Chorizo Potato Tacos;
2 Sides Mexican Street Corn;
2 Cinnamon Sugar Sopapillas
|FRIED RICE MEAL, 1 Person
|$10.50
Kimchi Fried Rice with Chicken, Scallions, and Radish.
Served with Soy Pickled Onions and Gochujang Creme.
Vegan option available.