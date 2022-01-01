Chattanooga burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Chattanooga
More about Slick's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Slick 7oz
|$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
|Veggie
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
More about Main Street Meats
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Meats
217 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Local Beef Burger*
|$13.00
House Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Bacon, Bun
|Broccoli
|$7.50
Garlic, Aleppo, Parmesan
|Crispy Brussels**
|$7.50
Peanut Butter, Spiced Honey