Chattanooga burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Chattanooga

Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
Veggie$9.00
Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Slick's
Main Street Meats image

HAMBURGERS

Main Street Meats

217 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Local Beef Burger*$13.00
House Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Bacon, Bun
Broccoli$7.50
Garlic, Aleppo, Parmesan
Crispy Brussels**$7.50
Peanut Butter, Spiced Honey
More about Main Street Meats
Melodee's Diner image

 

Melodee's Diner

3904 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Sass Burger$9.95
More about Melodee's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Tacos

Nachos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Brisket

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Salad

