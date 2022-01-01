Chattanooga cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Chattanooga
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
More about Peet's Coffee Drive Thru
Peet's Coffee Drive Thru
802 PINE STREET, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Coffee Of the Day
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
|$3.25
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Cavern Café
Cavern Café
1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Personal Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Add toppings in next step
|Nathans Hotdog
|$4.58
|Lay's Plain
|$1.37
More about Culture Coffee Co.
Culture Coffee Co.
610 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk over ice
|Hot Latte
Espresso with steamed milk of your choice.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75