Chattanooga cafés you'll love

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey image

 

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
Peet's Coffee Drive Thru image

 

Peet's Coffee Drive Thru

802 PINE STREET, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee Of the Day
Iced Vanilla Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit$3.25
More about Peet's Coffee Drive Thru
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Cavern Café image

 

Cavern Café

1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Cheese Pizza$8.00
Add toppings in next step
Nathans Hotdog$4.58
Lay's Plain$1.37
More about Cavern Café
Culture Coffee Co. image

 

Culture Coffee Co.

610 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk over ice
Hot Latte
Espresso with steamed milk of your choice.
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
More about Culture Coffee Co.
Lola Beans image

 

Lola Beans

1105 McDonald Drive, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lola Beans
Restaurant banner

 

Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe

505 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Tacos

Nachos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Brisket

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet

Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston