Chattanooga sandwich spots you'll love
More about Home Slice Pizza
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni Party
|$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
|Bottle - 20-oz
|$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
|CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)
|$10.00
More about Slick's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Slick 7oz
|$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
|Veggie
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Lg Banana Pudding
|$7.00
|Stuffed Potato
|$10.50
|Jumbo BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Gyro/Chicken Plate
|$11.00
|Gyro Plate
|$11.00
|Gyro Salad
|$12.00
More about Southside Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|16" Red Pie
|$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
|16" Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Greg's Sandwich Works
6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Grilled Dog
|$2.99
Build your all beef hot dog from the bun up!
|Italian
|$6.49
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese
|Cuban
|$6.49
French Bread, Mayo, Mustard Mix, Ham,
Cuban Seasoned Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles