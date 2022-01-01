Chattanooga sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Chattanooga

Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Party$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
Bottle - 20-oz$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)$10.00
More about Home Slice Pizza
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
Veggie$9.00
Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Slick's
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey image

 

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Banana Pudding$7.00
Stuffed Potato$10.50
Jumbo BBQ Sandwich$8.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Greek Plate Gyro image

 

Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro/Chicken Plate$11.00
Gyro Plate$11.00
Gyro Salad$12.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
Southside Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Red Pie$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
16" Margherita$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Southside Pizza
Greg's Sandwich Works image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Greg's Sandwich Works

6337 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Dog$2.99
Build your all beef hot dog from the bun up!
Italian$6.49
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese
Cuban$6.49
French Bread, Mayo, Mustard Mix, Ham,
Cuban Seasoned Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles
More about Greg's Sandwich Works
Melodee's Diner image

 

Melodee's Diner

3904 Ringgold Rd, East Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Sass Burger$9.95
More about Melodee's Diner

Map

Map

