Chattanooga Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chattanooga

Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Chimichanga$10.49
#16 Combination Dinner$8.99
More about Los 3 Amigos
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo image

 

Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Mountain Bowl$9.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Chicken Enchiladito$10.45
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Ground Beef Mojo$9.99
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
More about Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Zacatecas$11.99
"Little of Everything" (seven items). Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & refried beans.
Al Pastor Tacos (3)$11.99
Marinated pork, grilled pina, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas (GF)
Guaca Mix$7.00
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime, & salt
More about Mexiville Northshore
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
Chipotle Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
Mojo Burrito - Red Bank image

 

Mojo Burrito - Red Bank

1800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Mountain Bowl$10.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
12" Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
Mini-Elmo$7.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.
More about Mojo Burrito - Red Bank
Cheese Dip Mexican Grill image

 

Cheese Dip Mexican Grill

3643 Hixson Pike Suite D, chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cheese Dip Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

BOLLYWOOD TACOS

203 E Main street, chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BOLLYWOOD TACOS

