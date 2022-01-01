Chattanooga Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chattanooga
More about Los 3 Amigos
Los 3 Amigos
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|Beef Chimichanga
|$10.49
|#16 Combination Dinner
|$8.99
More about Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Chicken Mountain Bowl
|$9.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
|Chicken Enchiladito
|$10.45
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
|Ground Beef Mojo
|$9.99
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
More about Mexiville Northshore
FRENCH FRIES
Mexiville Northshore
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Special Zacatecas
|$11.99
"Little of Everything" (seven items). Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & refried beans.
|Al Pastor Tacos (3)
|$11.99
Marinated pork, grilled pina, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas (GF)
|Guaca Mix
|$7.00
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime, & salt
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
|Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
|Chipotle Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Mojo Burrito - Red Bank
Mojo Burrito - Red Bank
1800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Chicken Mountain Bowl
|$10.18
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
|12" Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
|Mini-Elmo
|$7.00
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.