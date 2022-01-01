Chattanooga pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Pizza Bros
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Bros
501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Cinnaboiz
|$6.00
These irresistible bite-sized doughnut pieces are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with icing.
|12 Fried Ravioli
|$8.00
Delicious crispy pockets of gooey cheesy goodness. Served with marinara.
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
More about Home Slice Pizza
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni Party
|$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
|Bottle - 20-oz
|$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
|CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)
|$10.00
More about FIAMMA pizza company
PIZZA
FIAMMA pizza company
405 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|14'' Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
|Cheese Bread
|$9.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
|14'' Polpetta
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, ricotta, meatballs, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
More about Pizza Bros
Pizza Bros
1817 broad street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
|Vegeta
|$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Bruschetta
|$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
|Slice
|$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
|Calzone
|$8.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
More about Southside Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|16" Red Pie
|$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
|16" Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil