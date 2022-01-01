Chattanooga pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Chattanooga

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Bros

501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnaboiz$6.00
These irresistible bite-sized doughnut pieces are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with icing.
12 Fried Ravioli$8.00
Delicious crispy pockets of gooey cheesy goodness. Served with marinara.
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
More about Pizza Bros
Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Party$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
Bottle - 20-oz$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)$10.00
More about Home Slice Pizza
FIAMMA pizza company image

PIZZA

FIAMMA pizza company

405 N Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14'' Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
Cheese Bread$9.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
14'' Polpetta$19.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, ricotta, meatballs, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
More about FIAMMA pizza company
Pizza Bros image

 

Pizza Bros

1817 broad street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings are jumbo sized and fried to perfection. Try one of our house made sauces!
Vegeta$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Red Onion, Artichoke, Oregano
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta
More about Pizza Bros
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
Slice$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
Calzone$8.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Southside Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Red Pie$14.00
Tomato Based Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots$8.00
A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
16" Margherita$16.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Southside Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Tacos

Nachos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Brisket

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet

Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston