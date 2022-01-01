Black bean burgers in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve black bean burgers
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Pickle Barrel
1012 Market St, Chattanooga
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
Our house made, spicy vegetarian patty served all the way.
|Southwest Wrap - Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black bean burger, green salsa, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo.