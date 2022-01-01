Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

 

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
Pickle Barrel image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pickle Barrel

1012 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$11.00
Our house made, spicy vegetarian patty served all the way.
Southwest Wrap - Black Bean Burger$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black bean burger, green salsa, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo.
More about Pickle Barrel

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Muffins

Fish Tacos

Collard Greens

Baklava

Fried Rice

Pepperoni Pizza

Philly Cheesesteaks

Nachos

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston