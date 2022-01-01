Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants that serve brisket

6e93dbea-d785-46d9-8fcd-3a8bef57dbe7 image

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket Meatball Bahn-Mi$18.00
Pâte, Mayo, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots, Radishes, Serrano Chiles, Mint, Cilantro
Brisket Meatball Yakamein$17.00
Smoked Brisket Meatballs, House Noodles, Radish, Scallion, Soft Boiled Egg, Beef Broth
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
Brisket Platter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ
97b0e54c-8ce9-47ef-bea6-e9050648bdfc image

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Barbecue Flatbread$14.00
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga
Banner pic

 

BARQUE

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Meal$35.99
1 pound of sliced brisket, 2 pint sides of your choosing, 4 buns or cornbread
Brisket Chili$6.99
Slow cooked in house, cheddar, sour cream, green onion.
Brisket Chili Frito Pie$7.49
A hearty portion of Brisket Chili served on a bed of Fritos Corn Chips, topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.
More about BARQUE

