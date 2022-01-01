Brisket in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve brisket
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Smoked Brisket Meatball Bahn-Mi
|$18.00
Pâte, Mayo, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots, Radishes, Serrano Chiles, Mint, Cilantro
|Brisket Meatball Yakamein
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket Meatballs, House Noodles, Radish, Scallion, Soft Boiled Egg, Beef Broth
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga
1386 Market St, Chattanooga
|Brisket Barbecue Flatbread
|$14.00
More about BARQUE
BARQUE
2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga
|Brisket Meal
|$35.99
1 pound of sliced brisket, 2 pint sides of your choosing, 4 buns or cornbread
|Brisket Chili
|$6.99
Slow cooked in house, cheddar, sour cream, green onion.
|Brisket Chili Frito Pie
|$7.49
A hearty portion of Brisket Chili served on a bed of Fritos Corn Chips, topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.