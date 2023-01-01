Chattanooga restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chattanooga restaurants
EL BBQ - 7655 East Brainerd Road
7655 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Crispy Pollo Roll
|$5.00
Smoked chicken, cheese, onion, green chiles in a fried tortilla. HEADS UP: this killer menu item is batch-made, so what ya see is what ya get!
|Que Pasta Mac
|$6.00
Buffalo mac w/ smoked chicken, scallions, twang sauce
|Tennessee Tots
|$8.00
Pulled pork, queso, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), scallions, twang sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Food Works - Chattanooga
205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$6.00
|CAESAR
|$6.00
|PRIME RIB DIP
|$15.00
Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Applewood bacon, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Pork breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, white cheddar, served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
|Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$13.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, country gravy.
Home Slice Pizza
2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Bottle - 20-oz
|$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
|Large Pepperoni Party
|$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
|8pc Wings
|$12.00
Santi's Mexican Grill and Sports Bar
2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Coke Zero
|$2.50
|Quesabirrias tacos
|$14.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$0.00
Slim & Husky's - Chattanooga/MLK
401 E MLK Blvd, Chattanoga
|Popular items
|Cee No Green
|$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham + Ground Beef
|2 Count Cinnamon GD
|$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce
|Online BYO
|$0.00
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slick's
309 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Slick 7oz
|$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
|SMALL Fries
|$3.00
|Hand Cut Fries
|$5.00
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
|Spicy Chicken Biscuit
|$7.50
|Potatoes
|$4.00
PIZZA
Fiamma Pizza Company
405 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$10.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
|14'' Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
|14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni
|$24.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Reg. BBQ Sandwich
|$7.00
|Jumbo BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
|BBQ Plate
|$14.00
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies - East Brainerd
1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$6.75
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons
|Mini Calzone
|$5.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
|1/2 Bruschetta
|$4.00
Same as regular bruschetta, except half an order
Easy Bistro and Bar
801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|MUSHROOMS
|$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
|SUMMER SQUASH & RADICCHIO SALAD
|$13.00
castelvetrano olives, hazelnut, mint, sheeps milk cheese
|STEAK FRIES
|$8.00
Tallow Mayo, Black Pepper.
Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga
3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|(1) Enchilada
|$2.50
|Rice
|$1.99
|Beef Chimichanga
|$10.49
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$14.50
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
|Pork Sandwich
|$6.50
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Greek Plate Gyro - New
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Side of Fries
|$4.00
|Fried Mushrooms (10)
|$5.00
|Gyro/Chicken Plate
|$13.00
Fountainhead Taproom - 1617 Rossville Ave
1617 Rossville Ave, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Brezel Bites
|$8.00
Oven baked pretzel bites, sesame seeds, local beer cheese, spicy brown mustard
Vegetarian Friendly
|Korean Sesame Beef
|$12.00
rice, bell pepper, korean BBQ beef, sesame seeds, green onion
|Chips + Dip
|$8.00
Salted tortilla chips with a choice of pico de gallo, queso, or a black bean and corn chili lime salsa
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
818 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|The Clucka'
|$13.00
The Clucka' is toasted and dressed up with lemon pepper mayo, chicken cooked with onion, garlic, and peppers, cheddar cheese, bacon, our famous oil, parmesan, and oregano.
|The Crew
|$0.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, JP Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
|The OG
|$0.00
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo + Mustard, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Popular items
|B.A. Belly Ramen
|$15.00
|Super Smashburger
|$13.00
|Peanut's Nutty Noods
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$12.00
Impossible burger patty served on a wheat bun.
Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles
|Beet Burger
|$12.00
House-made, gluten free patty made of beets, lentils, & brown rice.
Served on a wheat bun and topped with spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, and tomato
|Buffalo Bowl (GF)
|$13.00
Brown rice, sautéed garlicky kale, buffalo tofu, pinto beans, shredded carrots, dill ranch and sliced avocado
New York Pizza Company - East Ridge
5084 South Terrace Suite 136, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$9.00
Our house pizza dough stuffed with ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese formed into a mezzaluna served with our signature marinara sauce for dipping. Additional toppings $1.50 each.
|Breadsticks
|$4.00
One order includes 3 made in house breadsticks with signature marinara sauce
|12" Meat Lovers Pizza
|$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
1386 Market St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Dips Trio
|$14.00
Spinach & Artichoke, Pimento or Roasted
Red Pepper Hummus served with house chips
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and
brisket patty over baby blend lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles and
N&N sauce.
|Beef Tender Medallions
|$28.00
Hand cut seasoned tenderloin medallions. Served with
sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, mashed potatoes and
wine reduction
Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way
203 W Aquarium Way, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|West Texas
|$12.00
|Turkey BLT
|$11.50
|XXX Burger
|$15.00
Alimentari Cafe & Market
841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|West Village Club
|$8.25
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tom, lettuce, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread
|Avocado BLT
|$7.25
Avocado spread, crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough
|Classic Chicken Caesar
|$7.95
Romaine/iceberg blend, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga -
122 W Main Street, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Clyde's Burger
|$13.00
Double-stacked burger, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, soft roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
Buffalo chicken, Clyde's whiz, Monterey jack cheese, pico, green onion, ranch, pickled jalapenos. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|BBQ Potato Skins
|$11.00
Hickory smoked BBQ, pimento cheese, green onion, sour cream and Clyde's OG BBQ sauce
Rain Thai Bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Classic Pad Thai
|$15.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles in a sweet tamarind
sauce with egg, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallions
with a side of bean spouts, peanuts and a lime
wedge
|Rain's Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Cabbage and onions served with a tangy sauce
|Rain's Crispy Rolls
|$9.00
Beef, cabbage, carrots and onions served with a tangy sauce
Acropolis - Hamilton Place
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Vegetable Lemon Pasta
|$15.50
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil, and topped with fresh parmesan
|Strawberry Patch
|$6.50
Strawberry cake, whipped cream cheese & strawberries
|Signature Greek
|$12.50
Signature Greek
Mixed greens, tomatoes and red cabbage topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini, spiced with herbs and tossed in our Greek dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$12.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, & three flour tortillas.
|Cheese Dip
|$3.99
|Pico de Gallo
|$2.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|16" Veg Head
|$19.00
Tomato Base,
Mushroom,
Artichoke Hearts,
Bell Peppers,
Red Onion,
Green Olives,
Kalamata Olives,
Banana Peppers,
Sun-Dried Tomatoes
|20" Margherita
|$21.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|16" Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave
346 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Kids Pop Chicken
|$7.00
6 pieces of fried popcorn chicken served with a side. Chicken can be tossed in a sauce of your choice.
|Wings
|$13.50
House-brined wings, grilled and flash fried to order. Tossed in your choice of Hoff's Sauce (Hot or BBQ), House-made Buffalo or Homemade Dry Rub.
|BYOB*
|$13.00
Build your own burger or chicken breast, served with your choice of side.
Freebies include: House Pickles, Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Honey Seed
1705 Market Street Suite 105, Chattanooga
|Popular items
|Mai Tai Pizza
|$19.95
Ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, rum orgeat syrup, lemon and lime zest
|2 AM Bagel
|$9.95
Bacon, sausage, eggs,
hash browns, white cheddar. Served on a sesame bagel.
|Margherita Pizza
|$19.95
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted garlic,
oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and toasted seeds