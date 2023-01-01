Chattanooga restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EL BBQ - 7655 East Brainerd Road

7655 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Pollo Roll$5.00
Smoked chicken, cheese, onion, green chiles in a fried tortilla. HEADS UP: this killer menu item is batch-made, so what ya see is what ya get!
Que Pasta Mac$6.00
Buffalo mac w/ smoked chicken, scallions, twang sauce
Tennessee Tots$8.00
Pulled pork, queso, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), scallions, twang sauce
More about EL BBQ - 7655 East Brainerd Road
Food Works image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Food Works - Chattanooga

205-C Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 3.8 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$6.00
CAESAR$6.00
PRIME RIB DIP$15.00
More about Food Works - Chattanooga
Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Applewood bacon, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Pork breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, white cheddar, served on sourdough, biscuit or english muffin.
Fried Chicken Biscuit$13.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, country gravy.
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St
Home Slice Pizza image

 

Home Slice Pizza

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bottle - 20-oz$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
Large Pepperoni Party$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
8pc Wings$12.00
More about Home Slice Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Santi's Mexican Grill and Sports Bar

2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coke Zero$2.50
Quesabirrias tacos$14.99
Fajita Nachos$0.00
More about Santi's Mexican Grill and Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Slim & Husky's - Chattanooga/MLK

401 E MLK Blvd, Chattanoga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cee No Green$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham + Ground Beef
2 Count Cinnamon GD$5.00
Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce
Online BYO$0.00
Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size
More about Slim & Husky's - Chattanooga/MLK
Slick's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slick's

309 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slick 7oz$9.00
100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, 7oz patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on the side. Add more toppings and upgrades for an additional charge.
SMALL Fries$3.00
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
More about Slick's
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit$7.00
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$7.50
Potatoes$4.00
More about The Daily Ration
FIAMMA pizza company image

PIZZA

Fiamma Pizza Company

405 N Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$10.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
14'' Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni$24.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
More about Fiamma Pizza Company
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo

4001 St. Elmo Ave,, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reg. BBQ Sandwich$7.00
Jumbo BBQ Sandwich$8.00
BBQ Plate$14.00
More about The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies - East Brainerd

1414 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad$6.75
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons
Mini Calzone$5.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
1/2 Bruschetta$4.00
Same as regular bruschetta, except half an order
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies - East Brainerd
Easy Bistro & Bar image

 

Easy Bistro and Bar

801 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MUSHROOMS$8.00
white shoyu | garlic | lemon
SUMMER SQUASH & RADICCHIO SALAD$13.00
castelvetrano olives, hazelnut, mint, sheeps milk cheese
STEAK FRIES$8.00
Tallow Mayo, Black Pepper.
More about Easy Bistro and Bar
Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(1) Enchilada$2.50
Rice$1.99
Beef Chimichanga$10.49
More about Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Burnt Ends Platter$14.50
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Pork Sandwich$6.50
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
Greek Plate Gyro image

 

Greek Plate Gyro - New

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Fries$4.00
Fried Mushrooms (10)$5.00
Gyro/Chicken Plate$13.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro - New
Banner pic

 

Fountainhead Taproom - 1617 Rossville Ave

1617 Rossville Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brezel Bites$8.00
Oven baked pretzel bites, sesame seeds, local beer cheese, spicy brown mustard
Vegetarian Friendly
Korean Sesame Beef$12.00
rice, bell pepper, korean BBQ beef, sesame seeds, green onion
Chips + Dip$8.00
Salted tortilla chips with a choice of pico de gallo, queso, or a black bean and corn chili lime salsa
More about Fountainhead Taproom - 1617 Rossville Ave
Consumer pic

 

Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy

818 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Clucka'$13.00
The Clucka' is toasted and dressed up with lemon pepper mayo, chicken cooked with onion, garlic, and peppers, cheddar cheese, bacon, our famous oil, parmesan, and oregano.
The Crew$0.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, JP Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
The OG$0.00
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo + Mustard, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
More about Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B.A. Belly Ramen$15.00
Super Smashburger$13.00
Peanut's Nutty Noods$13.00
More about The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Burger$12.00
Impossible burger patty served on a wheat bun.
Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles
Beet Burger$12.00
House-made, gluten free patty made of beets, lentils, & brown rice.
Served on a wheat bun and topped with spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, and tomato
Buffalo Bowl (GF)$13.00
Brown rice, sautéed garlicky kale, buffalo tofu, pinto beans, shredded carrots, dill ranch and sliced avocado
More about Cashew
Consumer pic

 

New York Pizza Company - East Ridge

5084 South Terrace Suite 136, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Calzone$9.00
Our house pizza dough stuffed with ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese formed into a mezzaluna served with our signature marinara sauce for dipping. Additional toppings $1.50 each.
Breadsticks$4.00
One order includes 3 made in house breadsticks with signature marinara sauce
12" Meat Lovers Pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham
More about New York Pizza Company - East Ridge
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga (NEW) image

 

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dips Trio$14.00
Spinach & Artichoke, Pimento or Roasted
Red Pepper Hummus served with house chips
Classic Burger$14.00
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and
brisket patty over baby blend lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles and
N&N sauce.
Beef Tender Medallions$28.00
Hand cut seasoned tenderloin medallions. Served with
sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, mashed potatoes and
wine reduction
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
Consumer pic

 

Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way

203 W Aquarium Way, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
West Texas$12.00
Turkey BLT$11.50
XXX Burger$15.00
More about Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way
Alimentari Cafe image

 

Alimentari Cafe & Market

841 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
West Village Club$8.25
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tom, lettuce, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread
Avocado BLT$7.25
Avocado spread, crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough
Classic Chicken Caesar$7.95
Romaine/iceberg blend, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
More about Alimentari Cafe & Market
Main pic

 

HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga -

122 W Main Street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Clyde's Burger$13.00
Double-stacked burger, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, soft roll.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$15.00
Buffalo chicken, Clyde's whiz, Monterey jack cheese, pico, green onion, ranch, pickled jalapenos. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
BBQ Potato Skins$11.00
Hickory smoked BBQ, pimento cheese, green onion, sour cream and Clyde's OG BBQ sauce
More about HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga -
Consumer pic

 

Rain Thai Bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Pad Thai$15.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles in a sweet tamarind
sauce with egg, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallions
with a side of bean spouts, peanuts and a lime
wedge
Rain's Spring Rolls$8.00
Cabbage and onions served with a tangy sauce
Rain's Crispy Rolls$9.00
Beef, cabbage, carrots and onions served with a tangy sauce
More about Rain Thai Bistro
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis - Hamilton Place

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Lemon Pasta$15.50
Angel hair pasta tossed with olives, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, mushrooms, lemon juice, olive oil, and topped with fresh parmesan
Strawberry Patch$6.50
Strawberry cake, whipped cream cheese & strawberries
Signature Greek$12.50
Signature Greek
Mixed greens, tomatoes and red cabbage topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini, spiced with herbs and tossed in our Greek dressing
More about Acropolis - Hamilton Place
Mexiville Northshore image

FRENCH FRIES

Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C

103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (1773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas$12.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, or carnitas. Cooked with tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, & three flour tortillas.
Cheese Dip$3.99
Pico de Gallo$2.50
More about Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
Southside Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Veg Head$19.00
Tomato Base,
Mushroom,
Artichoke Hearts,
Bell Peppers,
Red Onion,
Green Olives,
Kalamata Olives,
Banana Peppers,
Sun-Dried Tomatoes
20" Margherita$21.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
16" Margherita$17.00
Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Southside Pizza
Basecamp Bar and Restaurant image

 

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave

346 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Pop Chicken$7.00
6 pieces of fried popcorn chicken served with a side. Chicken can be tossed in a sauce of your choice.
Wings$13.50
House-brined wings, grilled and flash fried to order. Tossed in your choice of Hoff's Sauce (Hot or BBQ), House-made Buffalo or Homemade Dry Rub.
BYOB*$13.00
Build your own burger or chicken breast, served with your choice of side.
Freebies include: House Pickles, Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave
Consumer pic

 

Honey Seed

1705 Market Street Suite 105, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mai Tai Pizza$19.95
Ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, rum orgeat syrup, lemon and lime zest
2 AM Bagel$9.95
Bacon, sausage, eggs,
hash browns, white cheddar. Served on a sesame bagel.
Margherita Pizza$19.95
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted garlic,
oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and toasted seeds
More about Honey Seed

