Burritos in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

135 N Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Soy marinated sauteed veggies, roasted tomatoes, scrambled egg, tomato jam, feta, tomato, basil, parmesan, flour tortilla,
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Milk & Honey Chattanooga
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Burrito$11.50
Veggie Burrito$11.50
More about The Daily Ration
Los 3 Amigos image

 

Los 3 Amigos

3536 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Burrito$3.79
More about Los 3 Amigos
The Bitter Alibi image

 

The Bitter Alibi

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scotty P's Burrito$10.00
Burrito$11.00
More about The Bitter Alibi
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Breakfast Burrito$14.50
More about Cashew
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina image

TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
*Philly Burrito$14.00
A big flour tortilla filled with tender, grilled and thin sliced steak with onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, queso fresco and sour cream.
Spicy Burrito$14.00
Kids Burrito$6.00
A flour tortilla filled with Tinga chicken and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

Cleveland

