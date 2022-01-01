Burritos in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve burritos
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
135 N Market St, Chattanooga
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Soy marinated sauteed veggies, roasted tomatoes, scrambled egg, tomato jam, feta, tomato, basil, parmesan, flour tortilla,
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Sausage Burrito
|$11.50
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.50
The Bitter Alibi
825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA
|Scotty P's Burrito
|$10.00
|Burrito
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Grilled Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|*Philly Burrito
|$14.00
A big flour tortilla filled with tender, grilled and thin sliced steak with onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, queso fresco and sour cream.
|Spicy Burrito
|$14.00
|Kids Burrito
|$6.00
A flour tortilla filled with Tinga chicken and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice.