Cake in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve cake

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meyer Lemon Cake$9.50
Fluffy yellow cake filled with meyer lemon curd, frosted with vanilla bean buttercream.
Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs
Carrot Cake$9.50
Perfectly spiced carrot cake with pecans, topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, pecans
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Cake Slice$7.50
More about Cashew
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hennen's

193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (3857 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli
More about Hennen's
Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.25
More about Acropolis
FRENCH FRIES

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Pound Cake$3.49
Key Lime Cake$3.49
Carrot Cake$3.49
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering

