Cake in Chattanooga
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Meyer Lemon Cake
|$9.50
Fluffy yellow cake filled with meyer lemon curd, frosted with vanilla bean buttercream.
Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs
|Carrot Cake
|$9.50
Perfectly spiced carrot cake with pecans, topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, pecans
Hennen's
193 Chestnut St, Chattanooga
|Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Old Bay, Spicy Lemon Aioli