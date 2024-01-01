Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Chen's

2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken With Cashew Nuts$14.00
Chopped Chicken With Mushrooms, Carrots, Water Chestnuts And Diced Zucchini In Our Fulin's Brown Sauce With Cashew Nuts.
More about Chen's
Rain Thai Bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cashew Chicken$16.00
Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili peppers,
snow peas, carrots, bell peppers and onions
Cashew Chicken$13.00
Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili
peppers, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers
and onions
More about Rain Thai Bistro

Cleveland

