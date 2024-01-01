Cashew chicken in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Chen's
Chen's
2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga
|Chicken With Cashew Nuts
|$14.00
Chopped Chicken With Mushrooms, Carrots, Water Chestnuts And Diced Zucchini In Our Fulin's Brown Sauce With Cashew Nuts.
More about Rain Thai Bistro
Rain Thai Bistro
6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400, Chattanooga
|Cashew Chicken
|$16.00
Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili peppers,
snow peas, carrots, bell peppers and onions
|Cashew Chicken
|$13.00
Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, chili
peppers, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers
and onions