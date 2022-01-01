Cheesecake in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Bros
501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga
|NY Cheesecake
|$6.00
A slice of that real NY good stuff. Served with toasted walnuts and a chocolate drizzle.
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake
|$9.00
Parfait layered with shortbread, strawberry cheesecake mousse, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar brioche croutons.
Allergens - wheat, dairy, cinnamon
Pizza Bros
1817 broad street, Chattanooga
|NY Cheesecake
|$6.00
A slice of that real NY good stuff. Served with toasted walnuts and a chocolate drizzle.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
|Poppytons Passionfruit Cheesecake (GF)
|$9.50
|Poppytons Cherry Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)
|$9.50
Acropolis
2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$7.25
New York cheese cake topped with baklava
|NY Cheesecake
|$6.25
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Southside Pizza
612 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Cheesecake
|$4.75
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Meats
217 E Main St, Chattanooga
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.50
Banana, Caramel, Chantilly.