Cheesecake in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Bros

501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$6.00
A slice of that real NY good stuff. Served with toasted walnuts and a chocolate drizzle.
More about Pizza Bros
Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
Parfait layered with shortbread, strawberry cheesecake mousse, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar brioche croutons.
Allergens - wheat, dairy, cinnamon
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
Pizza Bros

1817 broad street, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$6.00
A slice of that real NY good stuff. Served with toasted walnuts and a chocolate drizzle.
More about Pizza Bros
Greek Plate Gyro

811 Market St., Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.00
More about Greek Plate Gyro
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Poppytons Passionfruit Cheesecake (GF)$9.50
Poppytons Cherry Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)$9.50
More about Cashew
Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Cheesecake$7.25
New York cheese cake topped with baklava
NY Cheesecake$6.25
More about Acropolis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Southside Pizza

612 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.75
More about Southside Pizza
HAMBURGERS

Main Street Meats

217 E Main St, Chattanooga

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cheesecake$6.50
Banana, Caramel, Chantilly.
More about Main Street Meats
Kabobster

1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$9.49
More about Kabobster

