Chicken fajitas in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Greek Plate Gyro
Greek Plate Gyro
811 Market St., Chattanooga
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.50
|Chicken Fajitas Plate
|$14.00
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|Fajita Chicken + Steak
|$19.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken
|$17.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken (Feeds 1-2 People) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.